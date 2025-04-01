Thousands march in Texas against Trump's immigration policies

Thousands marched through Dallas, Texas on Sunday (March 30) demanding legal protections for immigrants in the face of a crackdown by the Trump administration that has targeted undocumented migrants, foreign students and even legal U.S. residents. Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, which helped organize Sunday’s march, said it was time to end “fear-mongering”. Senator Al Green of Texas was also there, and said it is crucial to preserve due process. - REUTERS