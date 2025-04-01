'Made in Mexico' push aims to offset Trump's tariff threats
As U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats loom over international markets, Mexico has launched a ‘Made in Mexico’ campaign hoping to boost national industry. - REUTERS
As U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats loom over international markets, Mexico has launched a ‘Made in Mexico’ campaign hoping to boost national industry. - REUTERS
As U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats loom over international markets, Mexico has launched a ‘Made in Mexico’ campaign hoping to boost national industry. - REUTERS