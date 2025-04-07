Severe flooding swept through Congo's capital Kinshasa on Sunday (April 6), submerging streets and homes in the city's first major deluge of the year. - REUTERS

Homes and streets flooded in Congo's capital Kinshasa

Severe flooding swept through Congo's capital Kinshasa on Sunday (April 6), submerging streets and homes in the city's first major deluge of the year.

Published: 7 Apr 2025

