Treasury's Bessent says 'China needs to change'
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday (April 23), in remarks to the Institute of International Finance, said China's current economic model "needs to change." - REUTERS
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday (April 23), in remarks to the Institute of International Finance, said China's current economic model "needs to change." - REUTERS
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday (April 23), in remarks to the Institute of International Finance, said China's current economic model "needs to change." - REUTERS