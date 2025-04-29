A lawyer for ten Venezuelan men sent by the U.S. government to a prison in El Salvador says the Salvadoran government denied her access to meet with her clients. Kerry Kennedy, a human rights activist who is the daughter of assassinated U.S. politician Robert F. Kennedy and niece of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, told reporters during a trip to El Salvador on Monday (28 April) that the Salvadoran government did not respect her clients' rights to meet with their lawyer. - REUTERS

US lawyer for Venezuelans held in El Salvador says access denied

Published: 29 Apr 2025

