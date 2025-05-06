The M23 insurgents who routed Congo’s army to take control of the eastern part of one of Africa’s most populous nations now face a task as mundane as it is daunting: governing. - REUTERS

VIDEO

SECTION

In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy

The M23 insurgents who routed Congo’s army to take control of the eastern part of one of Africa’s most populous nations now face a task as mundane as it is daunting: governing. - REUTERS

Published: 6 May 2025

MOST POPULAR

Songkran festivities on Khao San Road

Songkran festivities on Khao San Road

13 Apr 2025
Songkran festivities on Khao San Road
Songkran festivities on Khao San Road
Life of a pipe cleaner in Bangkok

Life of a pipe cleaner in Bangkok

19 Apr 2025
Life of a pipe cleaner in Bangkok
Life of a pipe cleaner in Bangkok
Get wet and wild at Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025

Get wet and wild at Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025

12 Apr 2025
Get wet and wild at Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025
Get wet and wild at Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025
The world's most polluted town faces a health and farming crisis

The world's most polluted town faces a health and farming crisis

23 Apr 2025
The world's most polluted town faces a health and farming crisis
The world's most polluted town faces a health and farming crisis
Woman killed after bomb explodes in her hands in Greece

Woman killed after bomb explodes in her hands in Greece

4 May 2025
Woman killed after bomb explodes in her hands in Greece
Woman killed after bomb explodes in her hands in Greece

LATEST

Wat Phleng: A hidden gem from the Ayutthaya era

Wat Phleng: A hidden gem from the Ayutthaya era

7 May 2025
Wat Phleng: A hidden gem from the Ayutthaya era
Wat Phleng: A hidden gem from the Ayutthaya era
In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy

In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy

6 May 2025
In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy
In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy
Breast milk donations in Uganda saves preterm babies

Breast milk donations in Uganda saves preterm babies

6 May 2025
Breast milk donations in Uganda saves preterm babies
Breast milk donations in Uganda saves preterm babies
Copper cable theft leaves train passengers stranded in Spain

Copper cable theft leaves train passengers stranded in Spain

6 May 2025
Copper cable theft leaves train passengers stranded in Spain
Copper cable theft leaves train passengers stranded in Spain
Is US aid to Thailand irreplaceable?

Is US aid to Thailand irreplaceable?

4 May 2025
Is US aid to Thailand irreplaceable?
Is US aid to Thailand irreplaceable?