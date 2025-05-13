Pigeon rescue crew find peace in tending London's flocks
Amidst the chaos of modern life, Jennie Brennan and Jacob Peter have found solace in an unexpected activity: rescuing and nursing injured pigeons back to health. - REUTERS
Amidst the chaos of modern life, Jennie Brennan and Jacob Peter have found solace in an unexpected activity: rescuing and nursing injured pigeons back to health. - REUTERS
Amidst the chaos of modern life, Jennie Brennan and Jacob Peter have found solace in an unexpected activity: rescuing and nursing injured pigeons back to health. - REUTERS