Protesters demand return of man wrongly deported to El Salvador

Dozens of demonstrators rallied outside a Maryland federal courthouse on Friday (May 16) demanding the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a state resident who was deported in error to El Salvador despite a judicial order protecting him from removal. Ama Frimpong, legal director of the immigrant rights group CASA, called it "unlawful and unconstitutional" and said her group will continue fighting until Kilmar is brought home to his family. - REUTERS