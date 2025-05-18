Bomb explodes near reproductive health clinic in California
A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, resulting in the death of one person, Mayor Ron DeHarte told Reuters on Saturday (May 17). - REUTERS
