The Vistula river was at a record low in Warsaw on Friday (July 4), threatening water and power supplies as a wave of hot, dry weather spreads over Europe. Michal Sikora, a meteorologist and hydrologist at Poland's IMGW weather service, said that the Vistula river reached a record low level of 7.48 inches (19 cm) on Friday, and was expected to decline further in the coming days. - REUTERS