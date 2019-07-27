US looks to promote Seoul-Tokyo thaw

Asean Regional Forum in Bangkok seen as opportunity for talks with Japanese and South Korean ministers

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives an interview to Bloomberg Television in Washington ahead of a trip to Asia next week. (Bloomberg Photo)

WASHINGTON: A senior US official has expressed willingness to hold talks with Japan and South Korea next week in Bangkok, on the sidelines of the Asean foreign ministers' meetings.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, among other top diplomats, are set to gather in the Thai capital at a time when Tokyo-Seoul ties have fallen to their lowest point in years due to disputes over wartime history and trade policy.

"I think any time we have the US, the ROK (South Korea) and Japan in the same place, there's going to be a desire to get together," the senior State Department official told reporters, signalling possible US intervention in helping improve relations between the two US allies.

The official said President Donald Trump's administration is "concerned" about heightened tensions between Japan and South Korea, apparently because soured ties could affect trilateral coordination with the United States in denuclearising North Korea.

The administration is "looking for ways to incentivise both to address those in a productive way that benefits both sides", the official told reporters, requesting anonymity.

The official expressed hope that Japan and South Korea will find "areas of overlapping interest."

Trump has said he would be willing to mediate if asked.

"It's like a full-time job getting involved between Japan and South Korea," he told reporters on July 19. "If they need me, I'm there."

Tokyo-Seoul ties became so acrimonious that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not have a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in when he hosted him and other world leaders for a Group of 20 summit in late June in Osaka.

In Bangkok, Pompeo is scheduled to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the United States and the 10-nation Asean bloc on Thursday and the Asean Regional Forum, a 27-member regional security forum, on Friday at which North Korea and the South China Sea are likely to be a major focus.