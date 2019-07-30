Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Indonesia arrests British man in Bali for drugs, porn
World

Indonesia arrests British man in Bali for drugs, porn

published : 30 Jul 2019 at 17:41

writer: Associated Press

British national Terence Murrell, left, is escorted by immigration officers during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday. Indonesian authorities say they arrested the alleged British fugitive in Bali in possession of pornography and drugs. (AP Photo)
British national Terence Murrell, left, is escorted by immigration officers during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday. Indonesian authorities say they arrested the alleged British fugitive in Bali in possession of pornography and drugs. (AP Photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities say they have arrested an alleged British fugitive in Bali with pornography and drugs. Immigration official Amran Aris said on Tuesday that based on British media reports, the man, Terrence David Mueller, is wanted by police in the UK.

Indonesian authorities believe Mueller is the same man identified by British media as Terence Murrell, who reportedly fled the UK to avoid a prison sentence for selling steroids.

Mueller was arrested in Bali on Sunday and had overstayed his Indonesian tourist visa by more than 150 days.

Wayan Artha Wiriawan, chief Bali police detective, said, “Regarding the alleged abuse of narcotics and pornography carried out by the suspect, the police will investigate it.”

Indonesia has strict laws against narcotics and the production and distribution of pornography.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

UTCC spots export drop for full year

Thai exports are forecast to contract for the first time in four years in 2019 amid mounting risk factors such as the global economic slowdown, the ongoing trade row between the US and China, the baht's strength and volatile oil prices.

18:35
Thailand

Govt sets January launch for child, birth benefit plan

The government expects to introduce in January next year the manda pracharath, a new welfare package targeting pregnant women and mothers of small children who are low-income earners.

18:35
Thailand

Woman sets herself on fire

CHACHOENGSAO: A 32-year-old garment seller poured petrol over her body and set fire to herself outside her house in Muang district on Tuesday.

18:10