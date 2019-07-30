Indonesia arrests British man in Bali for drugs, porn

British national Terence Murrell, left, is escorted by immigration officers during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday. Indonesian authorities say they arrested the alleged British fugitive in Bali in possession of pornography and drugs. (AP Photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities say they have arrested an alleged British fugitive in Bali with pornography and drugs. Immigration official Amran Aris said on Tuesday that based on British media reports, the man, Terrence David Mueller, is wanted by police in the UK.

Indonesian authorities believe Mueller is the same man identified by British media as Terence Murrell, who reportedly fled the UK to avoid a prison sentence for selling steroids.

Mueller was arrested in Bali on Sunday and had overstayed his Indonesian tourist visa by more than 150 days.

Wayan Artha Wiriawan, chief Bali police detective, said, “Regarding the alleged abuse of narcotics and pornography carried out by the suspect, the police will investigate it.”

Indonesia has strict laws against narcotics and the production and distribution of pornography.