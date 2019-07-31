Protests continue as HK protesters appear in court

Protesters hold placards saying: "I want real elections" and "No thugs, only tyranny" as they gather outside the Eastern Court in Hong Kong on Wednesday ahead of a court appearance by 44 fellow protesters who have been charged with rioting. (Photo: AP)

HONG KONG: Supporters gathered outside a court in Hong Kong ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday by 44 protesters charged with rioting.

The supporters chanted "Reclaim Hong Kong'' in heavy rain on Wednesday morning. They are protesting China's influence in the city's affairs.

Police said late Tuesday that 44 people had been charged with rioting and one other with possessing offensive weapons. They were detained after clashes with police at an unauthorized protest on Sunday.

The riot charges are the most serious brought since protests began last month. News of the charges prompted more protests outside two police stations on Tuesday night.