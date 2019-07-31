Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits 'Taliban' bomb: official
World

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits 'Taliban' bomb: official

published : 31 Jul 2019 at 12:45

writer: AFP

Map of Afghanistan locating western Farah province where dozens of passengers were killed early Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb.
Map of Afghanistan locating western Farah province where dozens of passengers were killed early Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb.

HERAT, Afghanistan: Dozens of passengers, mainly women and children, were killed in western Afghanistan early Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb, officials said.

"A passenger bus travelling on the Kandahar-Herat highway hit a Taliban roadside bomb. So far at least 28 killed, 10 wounded," said Muhibullah Muhib, the spokesman for Farah province.

All were civilians, mostly women and children, he said. Farooq Barakzai, a spokesman for Farah's governor, confirmed the toll but warned it may rise higher.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Taliban that it was behind the attack.

It came one day after the United Nations said civilians are being killed and wounded at a "shocking" level in Afghanistan's war, despite a push to end the nearly 18-year-old conflict.

Casualties have dropped 27% in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year, which was a record, but nonetheless 1,366 civilians were killed and another 2,446 injured. The UN branded efforts to reduce the violence "insufficient".

It also said that US and pro-government forces caused more civilian deaths than the Taliban and other insurgent groups for the second quarter running.

Child casualties represented almost one-third of the overall total of civilian casualties.

The bloodshed comes amid a months-long, US-led push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban that would see foreign forces quit the country in return for various security guarantees.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Supreme Court to get new president

The Judicial Commission on Wednesday appointed Supreme Court vice president Slaikate Wattanapan, the new president of the court.

14:38
Thailand

Flash floods ahead

Northern, northeastern provinces warned of heavy rain and flash floods until Friday from tropical storm heading towards Vietnamese coast.

14:17
Thailand

Money counts

A drunk Mercedes-Benz driver who crashed into and killed a senior police officer and his wife gets a suspended three-year prison sentence, and an alcohol ban.

14:12