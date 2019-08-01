Hong Kong remains on alert as storm Wipha passes city

Strong winds and rain were seen on Wednesday as Typhoon Wipha approached the city. (South China Morning Post photo)

Tropical Storm Wipha was moving away from Hong Kong on Thursday morning, but the No 3 strong wind and amber rainstorm warning signals remained in force.

Kindergarten and school classes for children with physical disabilities and schools for children with intellectual disabilities have been suspended on Thursday.

Strong winds were still generally affecting the city, with occasional gales over offshore waters and on high ground, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

The strong wind signal No 3 would remain in force this morning.

Wipha had brought the year’s first No 8 warning, which was downgraded to a No 3 at 11.40pm (10.40pm Thailand time) on Wednesday as the storm continued to pass Hong Kong.

The rainbands associated with Wipha will still bring occasional heavy showers and squalls to the city, along with flooding in some low-lying and poorly drained areas.

People were advised to stay away from the shoreline and low-lying areas, and not to take part in water sports.

The Labour Department reminded employers and contractors they should avoid sending employees to carry out electrical work at places affected by rainstorms.

During the typhoon period, the government call centre received 14 reports of fallen trees with three flooding cases confirmed.

The Observatory said Wipha was at its closest to Hong Kong at 6.45pm on Wednesday, some 300km southwest of the city.

More than 700 flights were cancelled or delayed.

Separately, the MTR announced on Thursday morning that due to a problem with the overhead line equipment at Hung Hom Station, the total journey time on the West Rail line between Hung Hom station and Tuen Mun station could be extended by 5-8 minutes.