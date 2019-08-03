Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
1 dead, 4 hurt in Indonesia quake
World

1 dead, 4 hurt in Indonesia quake

published : 3 Aug 2019 at 12:03

writer: Associated Press

People stand outside a shopping mall following an earthquake in Jakarta on Friday. (AP photo)
People stand outside a shopping mall following an earthquake in Jakarta on Friday. (AP photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities say one person has died of a heart attack and more 100 houses are damaged after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit off Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The US Geological Survey says Friday night's quake was centred 151 kilometres from Banten province off the island's southwest coast.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Saturday that a woman died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Pecangsari, the village closest to the epicentre. Four people have been injured.

The agency says at least 113 houses and buildings were damaged and about 1,050 people fled to temporary shelters. TV footage showed several houses and buildings in Banten and West Java provinces, including a sport stadium and hospitals, suffered minor damage.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

6.8-magnitude temblor hits off Java island

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities say one person has died of a heart attack and more 100 houses are damaged after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit off Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

12:03
Business

Money off the menu

As US operations of the Thai-owned luxury food chain Dean & Deluca sink further into debt, employees laid off at failing stores have been told they won't get severance pay.

11:33
Video

Readers line up for Meghan-edited Vogue

Royal-loving readers queued up on Friday to buy the new edition of the British Vogue magazine which was guest edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry. - Reuters

10:00