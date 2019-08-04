Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
10 dead, including gunman, in shooting in Dayton, Ohio: police
World

10 dead, including gunman, in shooting in Dayton, Ohio: police

published : 4 Aug 2019 at 16:00

writer: Reuters

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. (AP photo)
Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. (AP photo)

LOS ANGELES: Ten people, including one suspect, were killed early on Sunday in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and at least 16 others were taken to area hospitals with injuries, police said on Twitter.

Authorities gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting except that it occurred in the city's Oregon District, an historic neighbourhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong braces for largest citywide strike in decades

Hong Kong is bracing for the largest citywide strike in decades on Monday, after about 14,000 people vowed to join the industrial action against the extradition bill.

17:29
Thailand

Woman with Alzheimer's crushed to death on highway

CHACHOENGSAO: An elderly woman, said to be suffering from Alzheimer's disease, was crushed to death on Highway 314 in Ban Pho district of this eastern Central province on Sunday morning.

17:06
Thailand

'Bring the boys home'

Parents of unpaid fishermen stranded on trawlers off Somalia ask government to bring their sons home; Labour Ministry promises to help.

16:56