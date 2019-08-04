10 dead, including gunman, in shooting in Dayton, Ohio: police

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. (AP photo)

LOS ANGELES: Ten people, including one suspect, were killed early on Sunday in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and at least 16 others were taken to area hospitals with injuries, police said on Twitter.

Authorities gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting except that it occurred in the city's Oregon District, an historic neighbourhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops.