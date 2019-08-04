Quake hits northeast Japan; officials say no tsunami danger

Section
World

published : 4 Aug 2019 at 17:54

writer: Associated Press

In this Nov 12, 2011, file photo, the Unit 4 reactor building of the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station is seen through a bus window in Okuma, Japan. (AP Photo)
TOKYO: A strong earthquake has struck northeastern Japan, but authorities say there is no danger of a tsunami, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Sunday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. The epicentre was off the northeastern coast of Japan, about 50km below the seabed.

The quake shook a wide area of the region, including Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.

Public broadcaster NHK TV says utility companies are checking on the nuclear reactors in the area.

In 2011, Fukushima was hit by a powerful quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

