Taiwan rattled by 6.0 magnitude quake
World

Taiwan rattled by 6.0 magnitude quake

No immediate reports of damage

published : 8 Aug 2019 at 06:25

writer: Reuters

TAIPEI: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern coastal city of Yilan on Thursday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometres. No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 7.6 magnitude quake that killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

