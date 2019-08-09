Japan economy grows 1.8% in April-June

An employee works at a beer production line at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, on July 14, 2017. (Reuters photo)

TOKYO: Japan's economy grew for the third consecutive quarter in the April-June period, supported by solid consumer spending and capital expenditure, but its pace slowed from the previous quarter amid sluggish exports, government data showed Friday.

The country's inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced at home, expanded an annualised real 1.8%, following a revised expansion of 2.8% in the January-March period, the Cabinet Office said.

The preliminary reading beat the average forecast of 0.7% growth made by private-sector economists polled by Kyodo News. On quarter, the world's third-largest economy grew a real 0.4%.

"The result showed Japan's economy continues to moderately recover, centering on domestic demand," economic and fiscal policy minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters.

But Mr Motegi warned that attention should be paid to global risks, including a slowdown in the Chinese economy and financial market fluctuations, adding the government will "take countermeasures without hesitation" if such risks materialise.

The latest GDP data is widely viewed as one of the most important economic indicators ahead of the consumption tax increase to 10% from the current 8% scheduled for October, a move that could dampen consumer spending and hurt the economy.

Although the Japanese economy marked its third consecutive quarterly increase, economists say it is facing challenges, including escalating trade tensions between the US and China, as well as the yen's recent rise against major currencies that erodes Japanese companies' overseas competitiveness and repatriated profits.

In the three-month period, private consumption, the biggest component accounting for roughly 60% of the Japanese economy, rose 0.6% from the previous quarter thanks to strong demand for durable goods such as automobiles and air conditioners, a government official said.

Hotel and transportation industries also contributed to the increase as this year saw the extended 10-day Golden Week holiday from late April to early May to mark Japan's imperial succession, according to the official.

Shunsuke Kobayashi, senior economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research, said the increase in consumption was magnified by special factors including the effect of the longer Golden Week.

Capital expenditure, another key pillar of domestic demand, increased 1.5% as domestic companies boosted their spending on automation and other technologies to deal with a serious labour shortage.

Public investment climbed 1% from the previous quarter thanks to public works partly funded by the government's supplementary budget for fiscal 2018.

Exports were slightly down, at 0.1%, due partly to an economic slowdown in China. In contrast, imports increased 1.6% following a sharp decline of 4.3 percent in the previous quarter. As a result, net exports — exports minus imports — pushed down GDP by 0.3 percentage point.

In nominal terms, or unadjusted for price changes, Japan's economy grew an annualised 1.7% and 0.4% on quarter.

Looking forward, Kobayashi said, "Consumer spending is likely to remain strong in the July-September period due to last-minute purchases ahead of the consumption tax hike," possibly leading to relatively high growth.

Domestic demand is expected to turn weak in the following quarter from October as the tax hike will effectively reduce consumers' salaries in addition to pressuring spending.

The Cabinet Office is scheduled to release the revised April-June GDP data on Sept 9.