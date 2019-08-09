Section
Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Huawei unveils HarmonyOS as Android alternative
Tech

Huawei unveils HarmonyOS as Android alternative

published : 9 Aug 2019 at 14:58

writer: Associated Press

BEIJING: Huawei has unveiled its own operating system for smartphones that it says can replace Android if US sanctions on the Chinese tech giant cut off access to the Google system.

Huawei Technologies, the No 2 global smartphone brand, said the first handset using the HarmonyOS system will be released on Saturday under its Honor brand.

The head of Huawei's consumer unit, Richard Yu, said on Friday the company wants to use Android but can "switch immediately'' to HarmonyOS if it loses access to the widely used American system.

Washington says Huawei is a security threat, an accusation the company denies, and has imposed curbs on its access to US technology.

