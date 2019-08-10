Trump: Kim wants to talk again

Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One at the Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, where he began a vacation at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. (Reuters Photo)

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, New Jersey: US President Donald Trump says North Korea’s Kim Jong-un wants to meet once again to “start negotiations” after joint US-South Korea military exercises end.

He says he’s looking “forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!”

Trump made the comments in tweets early on Saturday about the “beautiful” three-page letter he had received.

Trump said Saturday from his New Jersey golf club that Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive exercises.” He says that Kim offered him “a small apology” for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests that have rattled US allies in the region and that Kim assured him they would stop when exercises end.

The two leaders have met three times: in Singapore, Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

The fifth round of North Korean launches in less than three weeks was seen as another protest at the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and the continuance of military exercises that the North says are aimed at a northward invasion.

Hours after Saturday’s launches, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency released a statement denouncing South Korea’s recent acquisition of US-made F-35 fighter jets and other plans to expand its military capabilities, saying that the moves deteriorate trust between the Koreas and increase risk of war on the peninsula.

The agency said the South will gain “nothing but destruction if it treats (a nation of the same race) with hostility and pursues a contest of strength”.

Experts say Trump’s downplaying of the North’s launches has allowed the country more room to intensify its testing activity while it seeks to build leverage ahead of negotiations.

Leif-Eric Easley, an expert at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University, said North Korea is also looking to exploit Trump’s preoccupation with getting South Korea to pay more for US troop deployment in the country as well as Seoul’s worsening relations with Tokyo over an escalating trade war that’s spilling over to security issues.

South Korea has threatened to end a military intelligence sharing agreement with Japan in what’s seen as an attempt to pressure the United States into mediating the dispute.

“Kim appeals to Trump directly about the exercises, trying to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul,” Easley said. “Meanwhile, North Korean propaganda supports rising anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea, calculating that a diplomatically isolated Seoul will be more subject to Pyongyang’s coercion.”