Man City radio presenters sacked over Jackie Chan jokes

Manchester City have strongly condemned the behaviour of two radio presenters who allegedly performed racist Jackie Chan jokes and Chinese accent impressions on their podcast.

The Premier League champions said in a statement that the two radio presenters, Mike McClean and Nigel Clucas, would no longer be retained by the club after the pair allegedly adopted a “Mr Wong” persona during their podcast as they discussed why City’s plane was grounded for two days on their recent tour to China.

City were supposed to have flown out to Nanjing on July 14 but arrived in China only a day before they played West Ham United in Nanjing on July 17.

The triple domestic champions also played games in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Yokohama in Japan.

City’s aeroplane had been grounded for two days because of an administration error – their plane was refused air space – and the two radio hosts, who support matchday events and are dedicated to the club, claimed during the podcast that the club’s plane was twice cancelled because they didn’t have any Hong Kong martial arts legend Jackie Chan films on the flight.

First reported by The Daily Mail, the pair performed offensive skits of stereotypically racist Chinese accents during their 30-minute podcast.

While discussing City’s late arrival in China for last month’s preseason tour, McClean used deliberate broken English while speaking of how City needed Jackie Chan films on their flight to China.

“You like Jackie Chan?”

“Me [sic] like Jackie Chan! We no [sic] have paperwork or Jackie Chan film on plane. You need Jackie Chan film on plane.”

The “City sausage” podcast was made by casual staff of the club with the pair working at the City Square fanzone outside the Etihad Stadium before matches.

The English champions were made aware of the podcast and took immediate action, saying the radio hosts would no longer be retained by the club in a statement.

The City statement read: “Upon being made aware of the podcast in question, Manchester City immediately began to examine the circumstances of its creation and publication.

“The presenters responsible for the podcast, made independently from the club, had been engaged by Manchester City to support match day events.

“A decision has been made that they will no longer be retained by the club.

“The club has a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination of any kind and strongly condemns behaviour of this nature.”

Manchester City thrashed local club, Kitchee, 6-1 in their preseason match played at Hong Kong Stadium on July 24. The match was played in front of a half-empty stadium and will be remembered more for the “Free Hong Kong” anti-government protest.