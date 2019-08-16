Rainfall, strong winds continue after typhoon sweeps Japan

A man makes his way amid strong wind by Typhoon Krosa in Miyazaki on Wednesday. (Reuters/Kyodo photo)

Heavy rainfall and strong winds continued to hit Japan on Friday as a powerful typhoon stayed over the Sea of Japan after ripping through the western part of the country the previous day, with warnings issued for landslides and floods.

Typhoon Krosa, which has killed two men and left about 50 others injured, also stranded some 1,700 passengers at Kansai airport in Osaka through the night with 232 domestic and international flights cancelled.

The body of Noriyuki Kumabuchi, 71, was found around 8.40am (6.40am Thailand time) on Friday after he was carried away by a river in Kamigori, Hyogo prefecture the previous night during a fishing outing, raising the casualty count to two.

As of noon Friday, the typhoon was moving north-northeast at a speed of 35 kilometres per hour from 400 km northwest off Sado Island in Niigata prefecture, with an atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals at its centre and packing winds of up to 126 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As the season's 10th typhoonweakens after crossing western Japan, it is expected to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone by early Saturday, travelling northeast in the Sea of Japan close to the northernmost island of Hokkaido, the agency said.

In addition to heavy rains, the typhoon caused high temperatures in a phenomenon known as foehn wind, in which moist air becomes warm and dry after crossing a mountain and blows down on the lee side.

In Nikaho in northeastern Japan's Akita prefecture, the mercury shot up to 36.5 C at 6.8am, while in the Niigata city of Itoigawa Thursday's lowest temperature was 31.3 C, a record high for minimum temperatures in the country.

At the Kansai airport terminal building, long lines were formed by passengers to receive drinking water and sleeping bags that were distributed for free as they spent the night there.

The operator of the main international air gateway in western Japan had stocked items such as water and blankets for 12,000 people after a powerful typhoon in September last year left about 8,000 people stranded.

Strong winds triggered by Typhoon Jebi had caused a tanker vessel to crash into the sole bridge connecting the airport, located on a manmade island, to the main island of Honshu.

"We didn't have enough money to stay at a hotel, so it was a relief to be given a sleeping bag," said Seiya Kurokawa, a 20-year-old university student who was scheduled to travel to Thailand.

In the 24 hours through 6am Saturday, the weather agency forecasts 250 millimeters of rain in Hokkaido, 150 mm in the Tohoku region and 120 mm in the Tokai area.

Hokkaido is also forecast to see gusts of 126 kph, while the Tohoku, Hokuriku and Kinki regions will see winds at a speed of 108 kph, the agency said.



