Limited Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar may start Thursday

Rohingya refugees play at Balukhali Refugee Camp in Bangladesh on Aug 27, 2018. (AP photo)

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: A fresh attempt will likely be made on Thursday to repatriate to Myanmar some of the Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh to escape a military crackdown two years ago, according to diplomatic sources.

The previous repatriation process failed in November 2018 in the face of protests by the refugees, who feared conditions in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine were not yet safe.

This time the move has been initiated by China with the help of the UN refugee agency UNHCR. If everything goes smoothly the process could get under way in the morning, according to the sources.

Officials said 3,450 Rohingya refugees whose identities have been verified and eligibility to return confirmed by Myanmar are the focus of the current initiative.

According to the UNHCR, each of those refugees "will decide for himself or herself whether the time and circumstances are right for return."

"Deciding not to exercise the right to repatriate voluntarily now does not prevent a refugee from taking the decision to return later. Refugees who decide not to return at this time will be able to remain in Bangladesh and return to their shelters in the camp," it said.

Some 150 of them may head home to Rakhine on Thursday. Five buses are standing by to transport them to the town of Gundum near the border with Myanmar.

A Chinese delegation is likely to visit Cox's Bazar to oversee the repatriation process.

Representatives from the UNHCR and the Bangladeshi government's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission on Tuesday interviewed around 100 out of the 3,450. Most of them voiced reservations about returning due to fears for their safety.

One official who was involved in the interview process, quoting a Rohingya representative, said they are ready to go back provided their security, citizenship, and freedom of movement will be ensured before leaving the refugee camp.

Both Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation agreement in November 2017 to allow the Rohingya to return. However, many fear that going back without guarantees of citizenship, freedom of movement and safety will only aggravate the situation.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1 million Rohingya, mostly women and children living in 30 refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

They fled violence in Myanmar in successive waves since the early 1990s. The latest exodus began in August 2017, when violence broke out in Rakhine State, driving more than 700,000 to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

They are considered stateless people in Myanmar, where they have for decades faced discrimination and persecution.