Indonesia's capital to be moved to East Kalimantan
World

Indonesia's capital to be moved to East Kalimantan

published : 26 Aug 2019 at 14:24

writer: Kyodo News

Dressed in traditional outfit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, confers with his deputy Jusuf Kalla during a flag hoisting ceremony commemorating the country's 74th anniversary of independence at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP file photo)
Dressed in traditional outfit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, confers with his deputy Jusuf Kalla during a flag hoisting ceremony commemorating the country's 74th anniversary of independence at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP file photo)

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said Monday that the country's capital will be moved from Jakarta, on Java Island, to East Kalimantan Province on the eastern part of the island of Borneo.

The president said studies have shown that "the most ideal location for the new capital is in some parts of the regencies of Penajam Paser Utara and Kutai Kartanegara" in the province.

The location of the new capital is near the city of Balikpapan.

In April, Jokowi decided to relocate the capital in five to 10 years after taking into account economic losses of 56 trillion rupiah (about $4 billion) a year due to traffic congestion in Jakarta, based on 2013 data.

Indonesia shares Borneo with Malaysia and Brunei.

 

