Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Spacecraft carrying Russian humanoid robot docks at ISS
World

Spacecraft carrying Russian humanoid robot docks at ISS

published : 27 Aug 2019 at 11:45

writer: AFP

The lifesize robot named Fedor -- short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research -- copies human movements, allowing it to help carry out tasks remotely
The lifesize robot named Fedor -- short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research -- copies human movements, allowing it to help carry out tasks remotely

MOSCOW: An unmanned spacecraft carrying Russia's first humanoid robot to be sent into orbit successfully docked at the International Space Station on Tuesday, following a failed attempt over the weekend, Moscow's space agency said.

The lifesize robot named Fedor -- short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research -- copies human movements, allowing it to help carry out tasks remotely.

"Contact confirmed, capture confirmed," a NASA commentator announced, while a statement on the website of Russian space agency Roscosmos also said the Soyuz MS-14 craft had managed to dock.

On NASA TV, which broadcast the event, the commentator praised the craft's "flawless approach to the ISS".

"Second time was a charm... the crew is up to seven," he said, referring to the six humans already aboard the space station.

The craft blasted off Thursday from a Russian spaceport in southern Kazakhstan and is due to stay on the ISS until September 7, learning to assist astronauts there.

Soyuz ships are normally manned on such trips, but this time no humans were travelling in order to test a new emergency rescue system.

The MS-14 was carrying 670 kilogrammes (100 stone) of dry cargo including "scientific and medical equipment, components for the life support system, as well as containers with food, medicines and personal hygiene products for crew members", Roscosmos said.

- Failed attempt -

An aborted attempt to dock on Saturday had increased uncertainty over the future of Russia's space programme, which has suffered a number of recent setbacks.

Last October, a Soyuz rocket carrying an American and a Russian had to make an emergency landing shortly after lift-off -- the first failure in the history of manned Russian flights.

On Saturday, NASA had said the Soyuz craft was "unable to lock onto its target at the station".

Russian flight controllers had told the ISS crew it appeared the problem that prevented automated docking was in the station and not the Soyuz spacecraft, NASA added.

Fedor is not the first robot to go into space. In 2011, NASA sent up Robonaut 2, a humanoid developed with General Motors that had a similar aim of working in high-risk environments.

It was flown back to Earth in 2018 after experiencing technical problems.

In 2013, Japan sent up a small robot called Kirobo along with the ISS's first Japanese space commander. Developed with Toyota, it was able to hold conversations -- albeit only in Japanese.

The International Space Station has been orbiting Earth at about 28,000 kilometres per hour (17,000 miles per hour) since 1998.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Scores of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein's death

NEW YORK: Up to 30 women were expected to take a judge up on his invitation to speak at a hearing after financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself before facing sex trafficking charges.

13:00
World

Brazil slams G7 aid offer as Amazon fires rage

BRASíLIA: Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies."

12:45
Life

Swift, Cardi B and Missy Elliott bring girl power to MTV Awards show

Taylor Swift won video of the year and Ariana Grande was voted artist of the year in a girl-powered MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) show on Monday, while rapper Cardi B won best hip-hop video and newcomer Lizzo celebrated large women.

12:19