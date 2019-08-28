Section
Najib used 'elaborate charade' to steal billions, court told
World

published : 28 Aug 2019 at 10:55

writer: Associated Press

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is greeted by supporters as he arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court on Wednesday for the start of his second corruption trial. (Photo: AP)
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's second corruption trial started on Wednesday with a prosecutor alleging he pilfered billions of dollars from the 1MDB state investment fund through an "elaborate charade" and then sought to cover his tracks.

Chief prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said the prosecution would show how Najib took steps to channel 1MDB money into his accounts using a "circuitous route'' including a purported donation from a Saudi prince to prevent detection of the source of the funds.

He told the High Court that prosecutors will also show that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho was Najib's "alter ego'' and that the two acted as one in the scam.

Najib faces 42 graft charges linked to the 1MDB scandal that led to his election defeat last year.

