Australia moves to stop foreign interference in universities
World

published : 28 Aug 2019 at 11:43

writer: Associated Press

Students protest at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, on July 31 against funding agreements between Australian universities and Chinese government funded education organisations. (Photo: AAP/AP)
CANBERRA: The government has set up a task force to crack down on attempts by foreign governments to meddle in Australian universities.

The move comes as concerns grow over Chinese influence at Australia's universities, where Chinese students are by far the largest group of foreign students. Pro-Beijing student demonstrators have recently clashed with Hong Kong democracy advocates on Australian campuses.

Australia has also raised concerns about the influence of Beijing-funded Confucius Institutes at Australian universities.

Education Minister Dan Tehan announced the task force's launch on Wednesday.

Last year, the government angered China by banning covert foreign interference in Australian politics. Foreign political donations have also been banned.

