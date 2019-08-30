US 'knew about Jakarta-backed militias' in E. Timor

A soldier stands guard outside the Ministry of Defence in Dili, Timor-Leste. (Bloomberg Photo)

JAKARTA: Months before East Timor’s people voted overwhelmingly for independence on Aug 30, 1999, the US government had actually been aware that the Indonesian military had decided to set up and arm pro-Jakarta militia groups to intimidate and kill pro-independence supporters, according to recently declassified US government files.

The documents, revealed just ahead of East Timor’s commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the hard-won referendum, were released in response to Freedom of Information Act requests filed by the National Security Archive, a nonprofit research and archival institution at George Washington University.

In January 1999, then Indonesian President BJ Habibie, in a decision that rankled military brass, unexpectedly announced that Jakarta would organise a referendum to determine whether the East Timorese favour greater autonomy within Indonesia or independence.

One of the declassified documents, a US Central Intelligence Agency report, described bureaucratic and political conflicts among Indonesian political and military officials over how to proceed in East Timor.

According to the report, then Indonesian Armed Forces Commander Gen Wiranto “has repeatedly promised that the military is a neutral force, but local commanders would have required at least tacit approval from headquarters in Jakarta to allow the militias the blatant free hand they have enjoyed”.

The military’s strategy, the CIA noted, “is to kill, drive out, or intimidate into silence independence activists and to cow the general population into acceptance of an East Timor under Jakarta’s control”.

Another document revealed that according to US Embassy officials in Jakarta, the Indonesian military is “arming small, roving bands of East Timorese paramilitary groups to create unrest and portray the security situation as ‘incipient civil war,’” and that plainclothes military personnel are participating directly in the groups.

However, although the administration of US President Bill Clinton was aware of the Indonesian military’s terror campaigns and expressed worries that violence in East Timor would destabilise Indonesia itself, US military officials ignored calls by congressional and human rights critics to reduce military aid.

The US military officials convinced the administration that the Indonesian military remained a crucial force for political and military stability in the vast archipelago during a fragile democratic transition.

The documents show that the US government has already known about the pro-Jakarta militia since January, after Habibie’s announcement.

On Aug 30, 1999, East Timorese cast their ballots in the UN-sponsored referendum, with 78% of them favouring independence.

The results, according to a telegram from the US Embassy to the US State Department, angered the militia groups.

They launched a scorched-earth campaign in which an estimated 1,500 Timorese were killed, more than 250,000 were forcibly driven across the border into West Timor and an estimated 80% of East Timor’s infrastructure was destroyed.

Indonesia, under pressure from the international community, implicated 18 individuals, mostly military and police officers, but acquitted all of them except militia leader Eurico Guterres, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail but served only half that time.

East Timor’s government has ruled out the idea of seeking justice at an international tribunal and has instead made efforts to build a close relationship with its former occupier and giant neighbour.

The former Portuguese colony became fully independent in May 2002 after more than 24 years under Indonesian occupation and two-and-a-half years under UN transitional administration.