Hong Kong marches turn ugly again

Police use tear gas and water cannon against hardcore group throwing petrol bombs and rocks

A protester runs for cover as police fire blue-dyed water from water cannons near the Legislative Council headquarters in Hong Kong on Saturday. (AP Photo)

HONG KONG: Protest marches that began peacefully on Saturday turned ugly as police used a water cannon to push back a hardcore group of demonstrators throwing petrol bombs and rocks outside the Legislative Council headquarters.

While other protesters marched back and forth elsewhere in the city in largely peaceful gatherings, a large crowd wearing helmets and gas masks gathered outside the building that houses the territorial government.

Some approached barriers that had been set up to keep protesters away and appeared to throw objects at the police on the other side. Others shone laser lights at the officers.

Police fired tear gas from the other side of the barriers, then brought out the water cannon truck that fired blue-coloured water at the protesters, staining them and nearby journalists and leaving blue puddles in the street.

Many of the protesters then retreated as large contingents of police began arriving on the streets in what looked like preparations for a clearing operation around 6pm local time.

Earlier, large crowds of protesters had gathered in central Hong Kong as police readied for possible confrontations near the Chinese government’s main office and elsewhere in the semi-autonomous territory.

A march to mark the fifth anniversary of China’s decision against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong was not permitted by police, but protesters took to the streets anyway in the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations.

The mostly young, black-shirted protesters took over roads and major intersections in shopping districts as they rallied and marched.

Demonstrators throw molotov cocktails over a barrier in front of the Legislative Council headquarters. (Reuters Photo)

Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting said Hong Kong citizens would keep fighting for their rights and freedoms despite the arrests of several prominent activists and lawmakers in the past two days, including activist Joshua Wong.

The protests were sparked by a now-shelved extradition bill. Protesters are demanding its full withdrawal, democratic elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality in what have been pitched battles with hard-line demonstrators.

“I do believe the government deliberately arrested several leaders of the democratic camp to try to threaten Hong Kong people not to come out to fight against the evil law,” Lam said at what was advertised as a Christian march earlier in the day.

About 1,000 people marched to a Methodist church and police headquarters. They alternated between singing hymns and chanting the slogans of the pro-democracy movement. An online flyer for the demonstration called it a “prayer for sinners” and featured images of a Christian cross and embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

Authorities rejected an application from the Civil Human Rights Front, the organiser of pro-democracy marches that have drawn upward of a million people this summer, for a march to the Chinese government office. Police said that while previous marches have started peacefully, they have increasingly degenerated into violence in the end.

The standing committee of China’s legislature ruled on Aug 31, 2014, that Hong Kong residents could elect their leader directly, but that the candidates would have to be approved by a nominating committee.

The decision failed to satisfy democracy advocates and led to the 79-day long Occupy Central protests, in which demonstrators camped out on major streets in the financial district and other parts of Hong Kong.

The participants in the religious march on Saturday were peaceful and mostly older than the younger protesters who have led this summer’s movement and, in some cases, blocked streets and battled police with bricks, sticks and gasoline bombs

Religious meetings do not require police approval, though authorities said late Friday that organisers of a procession with more than 30 people must notify police.

The government shut down streets and subway service near the Chinese government liaison office, about five kilometres west of the religious march.

“Hong Kong has religious freedom,” Sally Yeung, 27, a Christian, told Reuters. “We are praying at different checkpoints and praying for justice to arrive in Hong Kong.

“If they prosecute us simply because we are praying, they infringe our religious freedom.”

Hovering under an umbrella outside the government offices, Eric, a 22-year-old student, said, “Telling us not to protest is like telling us not to breathe. I feel it’s my duty to fight for democracy. Maybe we win, maybe we lose. But we fight.”

The MTR subway temporarily closed one station on the western approach to the planned protest site because of likely “public activities” and said further action was possible.

The latest protests have no leaders. Marchers on Saturday were marching here and there, wherever streets took them, communicating with different hand signals.

There have been frequent clashes between protesters and police, who have often fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds, amid accusations of excessive force.

“A lot of people from the outside think it is the police who escalate [the violence] first,” a police officer told a media briefing. “This is not true.”

An off-duty policeman was attacked late on Friday night by three unidentified men with a knife in the Kwai Chung container port area, suffering wounds to his limbs and back, police said. The news was a top-trending topic on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter.

With protesters and authorities locked in an impasse and Hong Kong facing its first recession in a decade, speculation has grown that the city government may impose emergency laws, giving it extra powers over detentions, censorship and curfews.

On Friday, the police arrested at least three prominent activists, including Joshua Wong, a leader of the Umbrella Movement, and Agnes Chow. The police said the two had been arrested — they were later released on bail — on unauthorised assembly charges related to a June 21 protest in which thousands of people surrounded the police headquarters.

Three lawmakers from Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislative minority — Cheng Chung-tai, Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam — were also arrested Friday, on charges related to their participation in the protests this summer. As of midday Saturday, their Facebook pages suggested that they were still being held.

Wong, meanwhile, was back on the streets on Saturday.

“The price I paid is just a small piece of cake” compared to what other protesters have been through, he told reporters.

A protester picks up an exploded tear gas shell to throw back to policemen in central Hong Kong on Saturday. (AP Photo)