Around 20 people shot in Texas, possibly by two shooters
World

Around 20 people shot in Texas, possibly by two shooters

published : 1 Sep 2019 at 06:44

writer: Reuters

NEW YORK: Police in Texas said around 20 people were shot in the Midland and Odessa area on Saturday by at least one and possibly two shooters in separate vehicles, a local television station reported.

One suspect was believed to have shot a police officer on the I-20 interstate highway and several other people in the area, while another is believed to have taken a US Post Office vehicle, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported. 

