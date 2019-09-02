Indian court case lifts lid on kidnappings for marriage

Video of a distraught Vinod Kumar Yadav at his forced wedding prompted a curt to declare the marriage null and void. SUPPLIED

Vinod Kumar Yadav still shudders when he recalls his 48-hour long marriage ordeal in December 2017. His was no match made in heaven. On the contrary, he was kidnapped, beaten up by the bride's family and hired goons and forced to tie the knot at gunpoint.

In May this year, a family court in Patna, the capital of Bihar state, declared Mr Yadav's forced marriage null and void on the basis of a much-publicised video in which he can be clearly seen sobbing and pleading with the girl's family to let him go.

The ordeal began on Dec 3, 2017, when Mr Yadav arrived in Patna to attend a friend's wedding.

"Surendra Yadav, a so-called friend of my late father, called me to Mokama, a town about 90 kilometres east of Patna," he told Asia Focus. "He offered to drop me back in his SUV. But on the way, on the pretext of collecting some winter clothes, he took me to his village, beat me up, snatched my mobile phone and forcibly married me to his sister.

"On the fourth morning [after the wedding], I borrowed a mobile from a relative of Surendra and contacted my parents. They arrived with the police but instead of getting me released, the police pressured me to compromise and accept the marriage," said Mr Yadav, an assistant engineer at the Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand state.

After police failed to take any action on his complaint, he filed two complaints -- one for forcible marriage in a family court and one for criminal intimidation in another court. The second case is still pending.

Police have still not made any arrests, and Mr Yadav has named to officers in his intimidation complaint.

Mr Yadav is still confident that he can put the frightening incident behind him. He hopes to get married and also marry off his younger sister once he is through with the court cases. But there are hundreds of other cases where grooms and their families simply buckle down under social pressure and accept the brides or give up after years of attempting to seek justice from police and the courts.

Ravinder Kumar Jha, a priest and farmer in Sheikhpura district, about 100km from Patna, has been awaiting justice since 2013. Dharambir Kumar, his only son and heir to his two acres of land, was kidnapped on May 4, 2013 as he returned home from an English exam. The next thing he knew, he had been married to Gudiya Kumari.

When Mr Jha filed a kidnapping complaint, his adversaries Gopal Jha and others filed a dowry case against his family. His petition to declare the marriage null and void is still pending in the Patna High Court, even though Gudiya has since remarried another boy.

When the marriage between Dharambir and Gudiya was solemnised both were minors. Indian law permits marriage only when a male turns 21 and the female is at least 18 years of age.

Forced marriages have been prevalent in Bihar since the 1960s, according to DM Diwakar, a former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Sciences in Patna. He traces their evolution through three stages. The first was an attempt by those in the lower echelons of society to have their daughters "marry up". During the second stage, social activists fed up with the dowry system tried to force eligible grooms into marriages.

The current phase, adds Mr Diwakar, mainly involves families who are seeking to marry off uneducated girls to educated and employed grooms.

In the first two phases, he said, the marriages were mostly accepted, but these days there is conflict because of the availability of divorce and legal redress options. For that reason, he said, the prevalence of forced marriage is on the decline.

But figures on the Bihar state police official website tell a different story. According to the records, kidnappings of grooms for marriage rose from 2,526 in 2014 to 4,301 in 2018. As of May this year, 2,005 such cases had been reported.

Mr Diwakar says the law alone cannot stop forced marriages; what's needed is an effort to create greater public awareness of a social evil.

SK Bharadwaj, a former director-general with the Bihar police, agrees. He attributes the phenomenon to dowry and societal pressure and points out that even a top police officer in the state had a forced marriage.

Seven decades after Indian independence, Bihar is still a largely feudal society with Hindu upper-caste Brahmins and Bhumihars controlling a majority of the farming land. During a marriage, a girl's family has to pay a dowry running into millions of rupees. If the boy is "well settled" (a euphemism for having a government job) and is earning well and heir to a large land holding, the dowry figure can through the roof.

Kidnappings for marriage are more prevalent in northern Bihar. At times, girls' families hire criminal gangs to kidnap a suitable groom. More often than not, police are either hand in glove with the kidnappers or become passive spectators because of local social pressure.