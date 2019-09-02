Section
Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen rebel-run prison kill over 100
World

Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen rebel-run prison kill over 100

published : 2 Sep 2019 at 15:03

writer: Associated Press

A destroyed car is seen amid rubble as Red Crescent medics inspect the site of Saudi-led air strikes on a Houthi detention centre in Dhamar, Yemen, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)
SANAA, Yemen: Yemen is reeling from what has been described as the deadliest attack so far this year after multiple airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention centre run by the country's Houthi rebels, killing at least 100 people and wounding dozens.

The centre in southwestern Dhamar province had around 170 detainees. The Red Cross said 40 wounded were being treated for injuries while the rest were presumed dead.

Franz Rauchenstein, the head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, suggested that the death toll could be higher. He visited the site of Sunday's attack, saying relatively few detainees survived.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has waged war on the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015, has faced international criticism for airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.

