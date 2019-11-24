Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
UK police charge man with human trafficking in Vietnamese lorry deaths inquiry
World

UK police charge man with human trafficking in Vietnamese lorry deaths inquiry

published : 24 Nov 2019 at 18:26

writer: Reuters

LONDON: British police have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland with human trafficking offences as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a lorry near London last month.

The police said in a statement that Christopher Kennedy was arrested on Friday, Nov 22, and that he is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court in England on Monday.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law, it said.

The victims, 31 males and eight women, were found in a truck container on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, not far from docks on the River Thames, on Oct 23.

The truck driver, who is also from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, and money laundering. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

New unit set up to oversee special ops

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has established a new special weapons and tactics (Swat) unit to replace a commando unit that has been reassigned to provide security for His Majesty the King and other members of the royal family.

19:01
Thailand

Land seized

Officials seize part of chicken farm land owned by embattled MP Parina Kraikupt on suspicion of encroachment of a national reserve.

18:58
Business

Chinese tourism to Japan hits record highs

Chinese tourism to Japan hitting new highs as anti-government protests scare visitors away from Hong Kong, and restrictions limit tour groups and independent travel in Taiwan.

18:54