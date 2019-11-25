Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippine troops rescue abducted British man and wife
World

Philippine troops rescue abducted British man and wife

published : 25 Nov 2019 at 10:25

writer: Associated Press

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers place the body of Ewold Horn, a Dutch photographer held hostage by Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group militants in the Philippines since 2012, into a body bag after he was killed by his captors when he tried to escape during a clash between government troops and the militants on Sulu island, the Philippines, May 31, 2019. (Joint Task Force Sulu/Handout via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers place the body of Ewold Horn, a Dutch photographer held hostage by Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group militants in the Philippines since 2012, into a body bag after he was killed by his captors when he tried to escape during a clash between government troops and the militants on Sulu island, the Philippines, May 31, 2019. (Joint Task Force Sulu/Handout via REUTERS)

MANILA: A Philippine general says troops have rescued a British man and his Filipino wife who were abducted by gunmen in their beach resort in the south last month and taken to the jungle hideouts of local militants allied with the Islamic State group.

Regional military commander Lt Gen Cirilito Sobejana says troops caught up with the Abu Sayyaf militant captors of Allan Hyrons and his wife Wilma in the hinterlands off Parang town in Sulu province and rescued the couple on Monday safely after a brief gun battle.

Gunmen abducted the couple last month from their beach resort in southern Zamboanga del Norte province, sparking a massive search.

Military offensives against ransom-seeking militant groups such as the Abu Sayyaf have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Philippine troops rescue abducted British man and wife

MANILA: A Philippine general says troops have rescued a British man and his Filipino wife who were abducted by gunmen in their beach resort in the south last month and taken to the jungle hideouts of local militants allied with the Islamic State group.

10:25
World

Australia probes 'deeply disturbing' allegations of Chinese political interference

MELBOURNE: Australia's domestic spy agency is investigating whether China tried to install an agent in federal parliament in what Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday called "deeply disturbing" allegations.

10:24
World

Ship with 14,600 sheep aboard capsizes off Romania

BUCHAREST: Rescuers were struggling to save 14,600 sheep loaded on a cargo ship that capsized in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania on Sunday.

09:35