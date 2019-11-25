Section
UK man pleads guilty to immigration, property offences in lorry deaths case
UK man pleads guilty to immigration, property offences in lorry deaths case

published : 25 Nov 2019 at 17:52

writer: Reuters

LONDON: A Northern Irish man, who is charged with the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry container near London last month, pleaded guilty on Monday to assisting unlawful immigration and to acquiring criminal property.

Appearing by video link from Belmarsh Prison in east London, Maurice Robinson, 25, did not enter a plea to 41 other charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter. 

UK man pleads guilty to immigration, property offences in lorry deaths case

