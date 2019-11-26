Body found in Australia search for British backpacker

Map showing Victoria in Australia where a body was found on Nov 26, believed to be that of a missing British backpacker.

SYDNEY: Australian police on Tuesday found a body they believed to be that of a British backpacker who ran from a campsite on the weekend, prompting an intensive search.

"Officers are yet to formally identify the body" police said in a statement. "However, it is believed to be Aslan King."

King was last seen at a camping ground in Princetown, on the popular and picturesque Great Ocean Road, at about 2am on Saturday.

He had been camping with friends near the Twelve Apostles about three hours from Melbourne when he had a "medical episode" and hit his head, before suddenly running into bushland.

Fearing King -- who had been on holiday in Australia for two weeks -- had become disorientated and lost in the bush, police deployed a helicopter, horses, motorcycle riders, specialist rescue teams and volunteers to find him.

"The body was located about 10.15am this morning in a creek just over a kilometre from the camping ground where Aslan was last seen," police said.

"Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner."