Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Bosnia
World

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Bosnia

published : 26 Nov 2019 at 17:13

writer: Reuters

SARAJEVO: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Bosnia on Tuesday with an epicentre 75kms south of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, just hours after the strongest tremor in decades rocked Albania, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

At least seven people died in the quake that hit Albania's capital Tirana and the surrounding region, causing buildings to collapse and burying residents under rubble.

