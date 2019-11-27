Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Huge explosion rocks Texas chemical plant
World

Huge explosion rocks Texas chemical plant

published : 27 Nov 2019 at 17:45

writer: AFP

WASHINGTON: An explosion at a chemical plant in Texas early Wednesday sent a large fireball into the sky, reports and witnesses said, triggering a mandatory evacuation.

Dramatic videos and photos shared on social media showed a large blast, with one resident describing waking up to a huge boom and "glass all over us".

Ryan Mathewson, who lives roughly two minutes from the plant in Port Neches, near Houston, told AFP: "We woke up to glass all over us and parts of the ceiling caved in, (and) doors blown in."

The 25-year-old said he and his family were "shook up and scared" following the blast.

County Judge Jeff Branick told local news site KFDM News that there were no fatalities reported and only three people with minor injuries. He called it "a miracle".

At least two people have been taken to hospital, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Times.

"Please be aware that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a 1/2 mile of the TPC plant in Port Neches," local fire officials said in a post on the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

TPC Group, which operates the plant, said the explosion happened in what it said was a "processing unit" at around 1am local time (2pm in Thailand).

"TPC Group has activated its Emergency Response Plan and requested assistance from Port Neches Fire Department and Huntsman.

"The event is ongoing, but will be brought under control as quickly and safely as possible.

"At this time, personnel at the site have been evacuated. We have accounted for all site personnel and three personnel have sustained injuries and are being treated.

"Right now our focus is on protecting the safety of responders and the public, and minimizing any impact to the environment."

The Port Neches plant is around 135 kilometres from Houston.

More than 200 people work at the facility, according to TPC Group's company website.

The facility produces butadiene, a flammable gas used in the production of synthetic rubber, and other petrochemicals such as butane.

A shelter for those forced from their homes has been opened at a church in Nederland, local media said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Expressway toll payments by 'touch' credit card next year

Motorists will be able to use credit cards to pay toll fees next year, starting with the Kanchanapisek expressway in January, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) announced on Wednesday.

18:34
Business

Carrie Lam visit will bolster HK investment

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Thursday to reinforce cooperation with Thailand on economic matters as well as innovation, creativity, finance, human resources development and startups.

18:33
Thailand

Norwegian ends long-haul flights to Thailand

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it is ending long-haul routes to Thailand and the United States from two Scandinavian capitals, citing technical issues with the Rolls Royce engines on Boeing 787s and low demand.

18:23