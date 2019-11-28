WHO: More than 5,000 measles deaths in DR Congo this year

Since 2017, a global resurgence of measles cases has been affecting all regions of the world.

GENEVA: Measles has killed more than 5,000 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo since January -- more than double the toll in the country's Ebola epidemic -- the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

"The DRC (measles) outbreak is the largest outbreak worldwide. It is one of the largest that we have seen," Kate O'Brien, director of the WHO's immunisation department, told reporters in Geneva.

As of Nov 17, the country had registered 250,270 measles cases, including 5,110 deaths, the WHO said.

DRC declared its latest measles epidemic in June, and in September the country launched an emergency vaccination campaign to counter the outbreak.

WHO said that campaign was still ongoing, but was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Since 2017, a global resurgence of measles cases has been affecting all regions of the world. In global immunization surveys, coverage for the second dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV2) was 69%, with significant variability between regions, the WHO reported.

In the Asia Pacific region, outbreaks and clusters of measles cases are being reported from countries where measles has been eliminated, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, as well as higher incidence in endemic countries such as Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Viet Nam.

As of Nov 22 2019, Samoa, Tonga and Fiji have reported measles cases, while American Samoa has reported two cases of measles acquired in Samoa. The outbreaks in Samoa and Tonga are caused by the D8 strain (genotype) of measles virus. Measles vaccine coverage varies in Pacific island countries and areas, ranging from 31% in Samoa to 99% in the Cook Islands,