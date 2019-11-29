Indian GDP growth worst in six years

Fresh headache for Modi as 4.5% expansion far below levels needed to fuel employment

Modi's government is struggling to kickstart what was once the world's fastest growing major economy. (AFP Photo)

MUMBAI: India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in more than six years in the July-September period, down to 4.5% from 7.0% a year ago, according to government figures released on Friday that piled more pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The expansion in Asia’s third-largest economy fell from 5.0% in the previous quarter and marked the sixth consecutive quarterly contraction.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is now well below the level needed for India to provide the millions of jobs required each year for new entrants to the labour market, posing a major headache for Modi.

His government is struggling to kickstart what was once the world’s fastest growing major economy as consumer demand shrinks and unemployment surges to a four-decade high.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced several reforms, easing restrictions on foreign investment in key sectors, slashing corporate taxes, and launching a privatisation drive aimed at reviving moribund state firms.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut interest rates five consecutive times this year in a bid to boost lending.

But none of the measures have raised consumer confidence. Demand for everything from cars to cookies has plummeted.

The slump has already resulted in India losing its position as the fastest-growing major economy to China this year. Analysts say India’s economy needs to grow at 8% to create jobs for the 1.2 million Indians entering the labour market each month.

China said last month that its economy grew 6.0% in July-September, down from 6.2% in the second quarter.

Economists expect India’s central bank to announce yet another rate cut next Thursday to combat a liquidity crunch caused by the collapse of India’s shadow banking sector. Rates are currently at a nine-year low.

Modi’s right-wing government won a landslide re-election victory in May but its economic record has been patchy.

Experts say the economy has never recovered from a 2016 shock cancellation of high-denomination banknotes, which forced many small-scale businesses to shut down, or the introduction of a nationwide goods and services tax in 2017.

The opposition Congress Party slammed what it called “failed Modi-nomics” in its comment on the new data.

Mumbai-based economist Ashutosh Datar told AFP the latest figures were “a reaffirmation of how serious and damaging the slowdown is”.

“The only message for the Modi government is that it should avoid any more misadventures like demonetisation,” he said, warning, “the worst may not be over yet.”

Earlier this month New Delhi shelved a controversial report citing “data quality” issues after leaked figures showed that per capita spending had slumped for the first time in four decades.

The unpublished National Statistical Office (NSO) data showed that rural spending on essential items such as cereals plunged 20% between July 2017 and June 2018, the Business Standard newspaper reported.