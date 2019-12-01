Section
15 dead in Siberian bus plunge
World

15 dead in Siberian bus plunge

published : 1 Dec 2019 at 17:01

writer: Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian emergency officials say 15 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 18 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4900 kilometres east of Moscow.

Witness video from the scene showed the coach-style bus lying upside down on the ice, its passenger compartment collapsed.

