Green wheels: Rooftop garden sprouts on a car

Lawyer K Suresh and his wife Saraswati show off the "rooftop garden" on their Tata Nano in Bengaluru. (Photo supplied)

It was sometime in January 2017 that K Suresh, a civil lawyer in the Bengaluru High Court, got the idea of doing his part for a clean environment. He decided to grow a garden on top of his car.

Nobody took him seriously at the time. Nursery staff and horticulturists laughed off the idea, but family members encouraged him to press on.

A year later when he bumped into a former pruner who happened to be an old client, his dream took wings. It cost him 3,500 rupees to create the garden that now adorns the roof of his Tata Nano.

The two men fixed a luggage carrier on top of the vehicle, spread a plastic sheet on it and tied its corners to the carrier. On top of the sheet, they spread red soil, manure and coconut shreds, which are highly absorbent and can stop water leakage.

The next step was to decide what to grow. They chose asparagus because their bulb-like roots hold on to the soil and they can withstand wind, sunlight and rain. Fifty seedlings were planted.

Mr Suresh, 63, has been moving around with his garden for close to nine months now. Wherever he goes, people inquire about it and express their admiration, but he's not aware of anyone else taking up the idea.

"People have a mental block. They say it's a very good idea. Even my judges inquire about it. But nobody has adopted it," he told Asia Focus.

He sees his moving garden as his contribution to a clean environment in Bengaluru, known as the city of gardens. "I am returning the oxygen my wife Saraswati, son Suman and daughter-in-law breathe in," he adds. His wife and son are also lawyers while his daughter-in-law is a software engineer currently pursuing an MBA in Barcelona.

The garden has made him a sort of celebrity. Even when he visits his native village in Kolar district about 100 kilometres from Bengaluru, children run after his vehicle.

Mr Suresh now wants to add a holy basil plant to his four-wheeled plot. "Basil is aromatic and will spread medicinal properties into the atmosphere," he said.

The car garden needs minimal maintenance. He uses organic plant boosters to deliver nutrients, and waters the plants while washing the car in the morning. "The natural sunlight and water keep them going in all seasons," he said.

Mr Suresh has clocked speeds of 100kph on highways but his hardy plants have remained rooted in the red soil.

The lawyer loves gardening and grows brinjal (eggplant), tomatoes, carrots, moringa (drumsticks), coriander and other leafy vegetables in the terrace garden of his home. He has also placed 20 plant pots along the road that leads to his first-floor flat.

But he is unhappy with his fellow Indians for not keeping their surroundings clean. Having travelled to the US, Europe, China, Hong Kong and Dubai, he is disappointed that India, despite having good tourist spots, does not maintain cleanliness.

Though Bengaluru is less polluted in comparison to Delhi, it does face bouts of hazy evenings and nights during winters and around Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Vehicular traffic and construction dust contribute about 25% of the city's pollution.

But the purple Nano with its 1.4-square-metre garden zipping around the city is a reminder that every little green gesture helps.