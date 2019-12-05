Three charged over Australia's largest meth seizure

This undated photo provided on Thursday by Australian Border Force shows the drugs in sealed packages after its seizure. (Australian Border Force via AP)

CANBERRA: Three people have been charged with drug offences over Australia's largest seizure of methamphetamine, which had been smuggled to Melbourne from Bangkok in stereo speakers.

Police estimate the 1.6 tonnes of the drug also known as ice and crystal meth had a street value of A$1.2 billion ($818 million). The 37kg of heroin also seized was the largest haul of that drug in Australia since 2017, a police statement said.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, and a 37-year-old woman were appearing in a Melbourne court on Thursday charged with drug importation offenses that carry potential life prison sentences, police said. They have not been named.

They were arrested after police executed search warrants on Wednesday at several Melbourne properties.

Australian Border Force officers detected the haul in vacuum-sealed packages concealed in speakers at the Melbourne waterfront in April.

A larger consignment of 1.7 tonnes of crystal meth bound for Australia was seized in California in January. Australian police said then it was the largest shipment of the drug bound for Australia and the largest-ever domestic seizure in the United States.

Australia is an attractive market for international drug traffickers because of the relatively high prices that Australian drug users are willing to pay.