Japanese magazine ridiculed for 'Socrates' dating advice
World

published : 5 Dec 2019 at 14:45

writer: AFP

The Tokyo skyline. Japan is ranked one of the world's worst for gender parity. (AFP photo)
The Tokyo skyline. Japan is ranked one of the world's worst for gender parity. (AFP photo)

TOKYO: A Japanese magazine that advised women to compliment men on their intelligence by saying "You sound like Socrates" has been ridiculed in the country ranked one of the world's worst for gender parity.

JJ, a major fashion magazine targeted at young women, encouraged readers to compare men to the classical Greek philosopher when they say something complicated.

A picture of the page sparked mirth when it was shared on Twitter — with some users noting that Socrates did not live happily ever after, as he was sentenced to death by drinking poison.

Users of both genders poured scorn on the technique to attract men, with one saying: "If a woman told me I sound like Socrates, I would wonder if she's sane."

The tips were based on a comic book by a female manga artist, the magazine said, playing on a popular trope where women compliment men and feign stupidity.

In 2018, Japan ranked 110th out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum's gender gap report, up from 114th the previous year.

The country remains low in the ranking despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledging to promote women's empowerment — his so-called "Womenomics" strategy.

Socrates is also credited with the famous remark: "By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you will be happy. If you get a bad one, you will be a philosopher."

