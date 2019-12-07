US and Iran swap prisoners

Hua Qu, the wife of detained American scholar Xiyue Wang, poses with a portrait of her family in Princeton, New Jersey. Wang was freed by Teheran after three years of detention on Saturday. (AP Photo)

TEHERAN: Iran and the United States conducted a prisoner exchange Saturday in which a detained Princeton scholar was released in return for an Iranian scientist held by America, marking a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Teheran and Washington after months of tensions.

In a trade conducted in Zurich, Switzerland, Iranian officials handed over Chinese-American graduate student Xiyue Wang, who had detained in Teheran since 2016, for scientist Massoud Soleimani, who was facing a federal trial in the US state of Georgia.

While the exchange represents a rare win for both countries, it comes as Iran still faces crushing American sanctions and the aftermath of nationwide protests that reportedly saw over 200 people killed. Meanwhile, Western detainees from the US and elsewhere remain held by Teheran. They are likely to be used as bargaining chips for future negotiations amid Iran’s unravelling nuclear deal with world powers.

Wang’s release had been rumoured over recent days, with one lawyer involved in his case tweeting out a Bible verse about an angel freeing the apostle Peter just hours before Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif broke the news in his own tweet.

“Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly,” Zarif wrote. “Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government.”

President Donald Trump shortly afterward acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying the Princeton scholar would be “returning to the United States”.

“Mr Wang had been held under the pretense of espionage since August 2016,” Trump said. “We thank our Swiss partners for their assistance in negotiating Mr Wang’s release with Iran.”

The Swiss Embassy in Teheran looks out for America’s interests in the country as the US Embassy there has been closed since the 1979 student takeover and 444-day hostage crisis.

Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, accompanied the Iranian scientist Soleimani to Switzerland to make the exchange and will return with Wang, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hook and Wang were en route to Landstuhl in Germany where Wang will be examined by doctors, the official said. Hook is expected to return to the US from Germany alone, as Wang is expected to be evaluated for several days.

Although Hook was present for the swap, the official said Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien played the lead role in the negotiations dating from his time as the special representative for hostage affairs at the State Department.

Iran’s state-run Irna news agency later reported that Soleimani was with Iranian officials in Switzerland. Zarif later posted pictures of himself on Twitter with Soleimani in front of an Iranian government jet and later with the two talking on board.

Wang was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for allegedly “infiltrating” the country and sending confidential material abroad. His family and Princeton University strongly denied the claims. He was arrested while conducting research on the Qajar dynasty that once ruled Iran for his doctorate in late 19th and early 20th century Eurasian history, according to Princeton.

Hua Qu, the wife of Xiyue Wang, released a statement saying “our family is complete once again”.

“Our son Shaofan and I have waited three long years for this day and it’s hard to express in words how excited we are to be reunited with Xiyue,” she said. “We are thankful to everyone who helped make this happen.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Court tried Wang. That court typically handles espionage cases and others involving smuggling, blasphemy and attempts to overthrow the Islamic government. Westerners and Iranian dual nationals with ties to the West often find themselves tried and convicted in closed-door hearings, only later to be used as bargaining chips in negotiations.

Soleimani, who works in stem cell research, haematology and regenerative medicine, was arrested by US authorities on charges he had violated trade sanctions by trying to have biological material brought to Iran. He and his lawyers maintain his innocence, saying he seized on a former student’s plans to travel from the US to Iran in September 2016 as a chance to get recombinant proteins used in his research for a fraction of the price he would pay at home.

Tensions have been high between Iran and the US since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Teheran’s nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018. In the time since, the US has imposed harsh sanctions on Iran’s economy. There also have been a series of attacks across the Mideast that the US blames on Iran.

It remains unclear whether the prisoner exchange will have a wider effect on relations. Iran has accused the US without evidence of being behind the mid-November protests over gasoline prices. Meanwhile, the US has said it seized Iranian missiles bound for Yemen, where Teheran backs rebel forces there that have been fighting a yearslong war with Saudi Arabia. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out direct talks between the nations.

In June, Iran released Nizar Zakka, a US permanent resident from Lebanon who advocated for internet freedom and has done work for the US government. The US deported Iranian Negar Ghodskani in September, who had been brought from Australia and later sentenced to time served for conspiracy to illegally export restricted technology from the US to Iran.

Other Americans held in Iran include the octogenarian businessman Baquer Namazi who has been held for over two years and diagnosed with epilepsy.

Both Baquer Namazi and his son Siamak Namazi, also a dual national who has been held for over three years, are serving a 10-year sentence after they were convicted of collaborating with a hostile power.

An Iranian-American art dealer Karan Vafadari and his Iranian wife, Afarin Neyssari, received 27-year and 16-year prison sentences, respectively. Also held is US Navy veteran Michael White.

Former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished in Iran in 2007 while on an unauthorised CIA mission, remains missing as well. Iran says that Levinson is not in the country and that it has no further information about him, but his family holds Teheran responsible for his disappearance.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged other Americans remain held by Iran.

“The United States will not rest until we bring every American detained in Iran and around the world back home to their loved ones,” he said in a statement.