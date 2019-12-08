Tens of thousands converge for rally: Hong Kong update

Pro-democracy protesters march on a street in Hong Kong on Sunday. (AP photo)

HONG KONG: Tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for a march to the Central business district as massive crowds clogged surrounding streets while waiting to enter the venue.

Sunday’s rally, to mark Human Rights Day, received authorities’ approval, the first time in four months an event organised by the Civil Human Rights Front has been given the go-ahead by the government.

Police said they arrested 11 people and seized a semi-automatic pistol and bullet-proof jackets in a raid before the event. They also uncovered weapons including blades and pepper spray in the raid, which they suspect would have been used by an “extreme” group of people trying to attack officers or “create chaos” during the rally, police said at a press conference, citing intelligence reports.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Packed park (2pm)

Victoria Park was filled with tens of thousands of protesters for the rally, which was scheduled to start at 3pm. Crowds of protesters trying to make their way into the park were stuck in the surrounding streets. Police stood watchfully by as marchers chanted and unfurled banners calling for the government to meet their five demands.

One protester, a 24-year-old who would only identify himself as Mr Tang, said protesters needed to have courage and try different things to get the government to respond.

When asked whether the last six months had changed him, Mr Tang said: “I’m more concerned about politics, about the society and what people are fighting for. After seeing the news, we feel more angry and more concerned.”

Police ‘nervous’ (Sunday 10am)

The group suspected of being behind the arms cache that was seized is believed to have been involved in attacking the Mong Kok police station with petrol bombs on Oct 20, police said at the press conference. Those held Sunday were aged between 20 and 63 and more arrests may follow, they said.

Li Kwai Wah, senior superintendent at the Organised Crime Triad Bureau, said police were not previously aware of protesters planning to use guns, so “we’re very nervous”.

“I am urging the protesters today to pay extra attention to their surroundings and leave the scene and report to the police if there are signs of danger,” he said.

Superintendent Li called on organisers to be in “constant communication with the police so we can take appropriate action when necessary,” in the interests of the public.

Police have categorised Sunday’s rally as a “high risk” event , and plan to deploy almost 4,000 officers for the gathering.

Rally against deportation (Saturday 3pm)

About 700 people rallied on Saturday against the deportation of Yuli Riswati, an Indonesian domestic worker and award-winning writer who had reported on the city’s ongoing protests, the Apple Daily said.

Pro-government rally in Wan Chai (Saturday 2pm)

Hundreds of pro-government demonstrators gathered in Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Saturday, waving China and Hong Kong flags and condemning the violent protests and vandalism of the past months.

Organisers told local media Ming Pao that they think the vote for local district councils last month was unfair and called for “anti-general strike” action on Monday, in response to protesters’ plan for a general strike.

Firefighters seize flammable liquids (Saturday 1pm)

Fire department staff removed glass bottles and flammable solvents from hardware stores in Causeway Bay. The officers refused to confirm whether the seizures were related to Sunday’s rally.