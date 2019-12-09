Volcano erupts in New Zealand, injuries feared

A file picture of New Zealand's most active volcano, Whakarri (White Island), in the Bay of Plenty, taken in 1999.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before.

As many as 20 people are reported injured while others remain unaccounted for after the eruption on an island off New Zealand's North Island, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Roughly 100 people, believed to be tourists, were on or in the vicinity of White Island at the time of the eruption, with several still unaccounted for, according to the prime minister.

"It does appear to be a very significant issue, particularly the scale of those affected at this stage," Ardern said at a press conference, adding she was not aware of any fatalities.

The prime minister said local police search and rescue personnel are supporting emergency management crews in their operations.

New Zealand's geological hazard monitoring system, GeoNet, described the eruption as an "impulsive, short-lived event" that began at 2.11pm local time (8.11am in Thailand), sending an ash plume roughly 3,600 metres into the air.

White Island -- also known as Whakaari in the local indigenous Maori language -- is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, and is a popular tourist destination with a company offering daily tours of the site.

The country's National Emergency Management Agency said a "moderate volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano."

Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people walking inside the rim at 2.10pm local time before images went dark.

The local mayor said she feared there had been "injuries" in the eruption.

"I've got limited understanding at present other than there's been an eruption, that there have been some people who were on the island at the time, who have had some injuries," Whakatane mayor Judy Turner told Radio NZ.

"I'm not sure of the extent or nature of those injuries... emergency services are all waiting for them to be returned from the island so they can attend to them."

Police said they were responding to the incident, but offered no further comment.

