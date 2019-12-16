Philippine graft court dismisses B119bn case against Marcos

Aides help former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos walk, as she arrives at an anti-corruption court Sandiganbayan, to attend a court hearing in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in Philippines Nov 16, 2018. (Reuters photo)

MANILA: The Philippines’ anti-graft court has dismissed a case that sought to recover 200 billion pesos 119.3 billion baht) in alleged ill-gotten wealth acquired by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his family.

The court rejected the forfeiture case filed against Marcos, his wife Imelda and his children after the prosecution failed to prove the allegations, according to documents released to media on Monday.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government filed the case in 1987. It is the fifth civil case decided this year, with the Marcos family winning four cases and losing one, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.